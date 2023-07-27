New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl

PORTERDALE, G.A. (Dakota News Now) - Police have started to search a Georgia property in connection to an Aberdeen woman who vanished in 2016, according to Atlanta News First.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

According to the Porterdale Police Department, a search warrant is being executed in the ongoing investigation into missing person Morgan Bauer.

The operation is taking place at 2 South Broad St. in Porterdale.

Porterdale police report that the search has located items of evidentiary interest.

The search is being conducted by the Atlanta Police Department, the Peoria Illinois Police Department, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Porterdale Police Department.

The search warrant was obtained based on credible information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation. The Porterdale Police Department is committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining the trust of the community by conducting thorough and diligent investigations into criminal activities. The Porterdale Police appreciates the cooperation and support of the community during this operation. We understand that incidents like these can cause concern among residents, but we want to assure the public that we are actively working to address the situation and maintain the safety and security of our community. Thus far the current owners of the property are cooperating with the investigation.

Morgan’s mother spoke to Dakota News Now in January about how she remained hopeful that Morgan would be found.

See the Porterdale Police Department press briefing about the development:

This is a developing story.

Active Porterdale Police Investigation (Porterdale Police Department)

