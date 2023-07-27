Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pine Ridge welcomes new Oglala Sioux Tribe weather station

Pine Ridge weather station ribbon cutting.
Pine Ridge weather station ribbon cutting.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Mesonet” is a combination of the words “mesoscale” and “network”. In meteorology, “mesoscale” refers to weather events that last from several minutes to several hours. And a “network” is an interconnected system. By partnering up with South Dakota State University, and The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Water Resources Department will now have its first mesonet called The Oglala Mesonet which will provide real-time meteorological and climatological data to the people of Pine Ridge. One of the major benefits of the mesonet will be the providing information for drought conditions in the long run.

Laura Edwards, the South Dakota State Climatologist stated “Having the mesonet here, being able to measure rainfall, temperature, soil temperature, and winds, all of that counts towards water coming into the system. this is really filling in a gap with some unique observations that we haven’t had historically.”

In addition, it will add backup information if declarations need to be issued for things like droughts and blizzards.

“I needed the data and the research because they do drought declarations, but they need the declarations with the data. And these weather stations are a key component because what we were relying on was other information from other agencies. But with these weather stations, it’s right here, it’s our data, and we can use that, not only for emergencies but for everyday living.” Reno Red Cloud the Oglala Sioux Tribe Water Resources Department Director stated.

One of the unique features of the Oglala Mesonet website run by South Dakota State University is that the information will be in both English and Lakota allowing ease of access to those interested in day-to-day use as the sites in Pine Ridge are set to expand to seven sites over the next four years.

Red Cloud added, “To upgrade our quality of life with our school children and elderly. My key word is adaptation, adapt to the 21st century. We have our traditional knowledge and experiences, like with the winter counts in the past, but now we are going to integrate it with technology.”

The integration of the mesonet sites at Standing Rock have already proved their worth in aiding in prediction modeling. Doug Crow Ghost a board member of The Great Pains Tribal Water Alliance stated that the three mesonet sites at Standing Rock have already aided in planting crops adding. “It’s important for cash crops, for instance, Standing Rock alone has 370-thousand acres that can be irrigated we need to know what the availability of water is and what the land is like. A lot of these stations get a trend in those areas. So what kind of when do you need to plant them or when can you not plant in areas around the reservation.”

South Dakota Mesonet Pine Ridge Site at the bottom next to English is Lakȟótiyapi which will change the text to Lakota. This feature is available on all mesonet sites at the bottom of the webpage.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
Hartford chiropractor arrested for rape, multiple counts of sexual contact with a child
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
Names released in fatal Milbank crash
The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is investigating a deadly worksite...
OSHA investigating worksite death in Codington County
.
Henry teacher pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Another heat advisory will be in effect Thursday afternoon across a good portion of southern...
Staying safe as region experiences another dangerously hot day
Someone You Should Know
On Miracle Treat Day this week, thirty Dairy Queen locations in South Dakota and Minnesota will...
Today is Miracle Treat Day at area Dairy Queens