Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Back on May 10, 2023, law enforcement in Southeast South Dakota was involved in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. Two people from Sioux City died in that crash. Over two months later, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office released more information about this pursuit and what led to it.

According to a press release sent by Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey, the pursuit began near Vermillion, South Dakota, and ended after the fleeing vehicle, a stolen 2005 Chevy Cobalt, crashed near Yankton on SD Hwy 50. Two of the Cobalt’s occupants, 27-year-old Anna Selwyn and 26-year-old Gabriel Ortega, both from Sioux City, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Sioux City, was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says, to their knowledge, the woman was in critical condition but is making a full recovery. Authorities will not be releasing her name.

Following their investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the fleeing Cobalt was stolen out of an impound lot in Sioux City. The vehicle reportedly caused damage to the locked gates of the impound lot. This occurred prior to the pursuit earlier that morning at about 5:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office says both Selwyn and Ortega were suspects in this case.

It was determined Selwyn was the driver of the Cobalt at the time of the crash. A toxicology test showed Selwyn’s blood alcohol content at the time was .108 and she also had methamphetamine in her system.

As part of this latest update, the sheriff’s office has compiled a timeline of how the pursuit started and ended:

9:57 a.m. - S.D. Highway Trooper tries to pull over the Cobalt near SD Hwy 50 and Plum Street in Vermillion. The trooper was trying to pull over the vehicle for speeding but authorities say Selwyn refused to pull over for the trooper and drove erratically at high rates of speed.

9:59 a.m. - Dispatch notifies of pursuit heading towards Yankton County. Yankton County Deputies were not in position at the time of the pursuit.

10:01 a.m. - Dispatch advises law enforcement officers the pursuit is reaching speeds of 130 mph.

10:02 a.m. - Yankton Police Department has officers sent to 2400 SD Hwy 50 to deploy road spikes.

10:07 a.m. - Yankton Police officers stage road spikes in the center turning lane of the five-lane highway. The fleeing Cobalt was traveling westbound at speeds of about 114 mph and was weaving in and out of traffic. The Cobalt eventually gets into the furthest north lane of the highway when officers attempt to spike the vehicle. Officers were unsuccessful due to the location of the road spikes and the vehicle being in the furthest north lane. The Cobalt avoids rear-ending another vehicle by over-correcting and going across multiple lanes but ends up striking a semi in the eastbound lane.

In Sheriff Crissey’s press release, he said that his office believed it was important for the public to see the above timeline of events for the pursuit.

