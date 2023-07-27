Sioux Falls gymnasts excited to see Olympic heroes in person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Exactly one year from the opening ceremonies, athletes at Power and Grace Gymnastics in Sioux Falls are already “head over heels” about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“There isn’t professional gymnastics, so the Olympics is everything to them,” said Kathy Champoux, a former Bemidji State University gymnast who coaches at Power and Grace with her husband and fellow co-owner Dennis.

The American women are seeking their third gold medal in the last four Olympic competitions. Gymnastics is the most-watched Olympic sport in the world, and the Olympics are the sport’s biggest stage by far.

The Champoux’s trains about 75 gymnasts, and Kathy is confident all of them watch the highest levels of the sport on TV, especially the main event. Power and Grace udents range from age 7 to 18, and the oldest has plenty of admiration for what she sees from the Olympic hopefuls.

“I just think they’re really brave,” said Washington High School senior-to-be Josie Reitmeier. “I think they have a lot of courage to go out there in front of all these people and, you know, test the limits. Especially Simone (Biles). She tests all the limits. She does what no one else can do.”

Not shockingly, Biles — already considered by many in the sport as the greatest gymnast in world history — is the athlete that almost all the nine young gymnasts Dakota News Now interviewed said they love watching the most.

“I just think it’s cool how much power she has when she is flipping and stuff,” said Bergen Bumann.

“Everyone is wanting to see what she’ll do next,” Champoux said.

In fact, what Biles does in Paris will be arguably the most intriguing storylines in the entire 2024 Olympics, in all sports. The 26-year-old is tied with Shannon Miller with nine Olympic medals — the most in American history. She took home the gold medal in the coveted individual all-around competition 2016 Olympics, but withdrew from the all-around in the 2020 games, citing mental health issues, as she “felt the weight of the world on my shoulders.”

The decision shined the light on the issue of mental health and sports performance and made Biles both a lightning rod of controversy for sports pundits and a beacon of inspiration for athletes who have had their own internal struggles.

“She’s just such a good advocate for mental health and balancing being a regular person and, like, a professional athlete,” said 15-year-old Klaire Oehlke.

Biles came back to perform in the team competition, helping the Americans win the silver medal.

By competing again in 2024, she will get another crack on becoming the America’s first-ever two-time Olympic women’s all-around champion, and the third-ever woman in the world to accomplish that feat (and first in nearly 60 years).

But Biles won’t be the only one chasing that achievement. Her 2020 withdrawal cleared the way for teammate to Sunisa Lee to capture all-around gold, and Lee intends to defend her title. Even more intriguing, 27-year-old Maddy Douglas, the 2012 gold medalist, recently announced she is coming out of an seven-year retirement to make a run at the Olympics.

Douglas — the first Black woman to win the all-around Olympic title — has not competed since the 2016 games, and her return also excites some of the Power and Grace performers.

About a month before Biles, Douglas, Lee, and other American stars head to Paris, they have to qualify for Team USA at the The U.S. Olympic Trials in June. That event will be just a few hours away in Minneapolis, and Champoux said a bunch of her gymnasts and their parents have already ordered their tickets.

“I’m super excited to see these really big skills in person, because they’re already so cool on TV,” Oehlke said. “They’re going to be ten times cooler to see them in person. You can really see how high they go and how fast they flip and stuff.”

For Champoux, watching her students watch their heroes in person will bring an even bigger-picture feeling. She said most of her young gymnasts dream of becoming Olympians.

“It’s really exciting for them to see what (they see) in their dreams — what it’d be like to be there,” Champoux said. “Dreaming for kids is one of the best dreams we can give them, because when they pursue their dreams, they are happier, and they are going to learn to be happier in their life because they are going after they want.

“Even if they Olympics may be out of their reach, they still get to feel the excitement. That’s the biggest thing I want them to get out of it, to see how exciting it is to get to do what you want to do.”

Asked what if they were given the chance to give Olympians advice, here is what the Power and Grace gymnasts said:

“Never give up and try your best.” -Ava Nielson and Kentington Munce

“Breathe, for sure, because a lot of the times I’m dying because I’m not breathing and I’m nervous. Eating a good meal, too. Going on an empty stomach is not fun. I’ve done it before. So, just breathing and trusting your training.” -Josie Reitmeier

“Try your best and try to have fun and do the best you can.” -Kwyn Oehlke

“Faith over fear. That’s, like, my saying.” -Jada Mauney

“Even if it’s hard, you just got to, keep going. It will get better.” -Bergen Bumann

“I would say they’re already so far that they can’t stop now.” -Sienna Sheppard

“Have fun while you have the chance to perform.” -Brittany Klose

“Do what you do in practice. There’s obviously going to be, like, pressure there, because you’re competing at, like the biggest stage in the world. But, try not to let it get to you and, just go out and have fun.” -Klaire Oehlke

