State A Legion Baseball Highlights from evening session in Yankton

SF East will play Harrisburg Thursday for a spot in Saturday’s championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings Bandits walked off RC Post 22 Tuesday night 5-4 to advance to the winner’s bracket of the State A Legion Baseball Tournament in Yankton. Wednesday night they jumped out to a 3-0 lead on top-seeded SF East. But East roared back to win 14-4 advancing to the final game Thursday night.

Yankton then hosted Harrisburg in the final game of the night and the Gold team built a big lead early. And they built on the lead with the bats booming. Carter Hoffman had a bases-clearing double and Coen Cook a solo home run. Harrisburg went on to win big 16-4 setting up a battle of the top 2 seeds to remain unbeaten and get a day off Friday.

In the elimination bracket games Renner beat Aberdeen 8-2 and RC Post 22 defeated Harrisburg Maroon 14-4. So it’s now down to 6 teams with only 2 unbeaten. The championship game is Saturday.

