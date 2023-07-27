Staying safe as region experiences another dangerously hot day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another heat advisory will be in effect Thursday afternoon across a good portion of southern and eastern South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Minnesota, and northeastern Nebraska.

That advisory will start at 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures in some areas could be between 105 and 110!

You’re going to want to make sure you’re staying hydrated and as cool as possible again today!

See some tips on staying safe in the heat here.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop in central South Dakota this evening.

Friday is going to be another hot day, but it won’t be as dangerously hot. Highs will be in the low 90s for most of the region. There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm early Friday, as well. This weekend is looking a lot nicer. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures look to be a lot nicer! Highs will stay in the 80s, and it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. We’ll see slight chances for rain to return to the forecast by that next weekend.

