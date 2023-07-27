Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (KOLN) - Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people trapped in an elevator Wednesday evening.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Ash Grove Cement Company in Louisville to assist the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department in rescuing three people that had been trapped in an elevator five stories high with no air conditioning for around two hours.

Plattsmouth crews responded to the incident with their aerial, special operations unit, pickup and EMS also sent a squad. Mutual aid was also requested from the Papillion fire department.

Upon arrival, crews equipped with gear climbed several flights of stairs in dark and hot conditions to the elevator. Once crews reached the elevator, they set up a rope retrieval system, lowered two rescuers down 20 feet to the roof of the elevator and rescued all three people by pulling them up.

According to Plattsmouth VFD, the three people are expected to make full recoveries.

