Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours

Three people were trapped five stories high in a hot, dark elevator in Louisville when help arrived.
Three people were trapped five stories high in a hot, dark elevator in Louisville when help arrived.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (KOLN) - Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people trapped in an elevator Wednesday evening.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Ash Grove Cement Company in Louisville to assist the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department in rescuing three people that had been trapped in an elevator five stories high with no air conditioning for around two hours.

Plattsmouth crews responded to the incident with their aerial, special operations unit, pickup and EMS also sent a squad. Mutual aid was also requested from the Papillion fire department.

Upon arrival, crews equipped with gear climbed several flights of stairs in dark and hot conditions to the elevator. Once crews reached the elevator, they set up a rope retrieval system, lowered two rescuers down 20 feet to the roof of the elevator and rescued all three people by pulling them up.

According to Plattsmouth VFD, the three people are expected to make full recoveries.

Emergency crews at Ash Grove
Emergency crews at Ash Grove(Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Active Porterdale Police Investigation
New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

Latest News

Three families will soon get brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux...
Habitat for Humanity celebrates completion of 3 new homes
Habitat for Humanity celebrates completion of 3 new homes
Monique Johnson and Deon Carriere joined Dakota News Now to talk about Light the Night,...
Light the Night fundraiser back in Sioux Falls Sept. 30
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department reported that no one was injured after they responded to an...
No injuries reported in Vermillion house fire
The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.
SD Supreme Court: Lie detector tests too faulty to influence criminal sentencing