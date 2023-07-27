Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off

Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony battery and causing bodily harm.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after deputies say they got into a fight, which resulted in one of them biting the other’s ear off.

WJHG reports on July 4, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an assault and battery at a residence on Olokee Street.

Deputies say the incident started at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors next door.

Just after midnight, authorities say a fight started at the party involving several men. At some point, 23-year-old Macy Regan reportedly tried to leave the party and walk to her house next door.

Investigators say 18-year-old Dixie Stiles then confronted Regan and accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Regan allegedly responded by pulling out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, to which Stiles pushed the firearm away and they started fighting.

Officials say at some point during the altercation, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off.

Both women received multiple bruises and lacerations. Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Regan was charged with felony battery, causing bodily harm. Stiles has been charged with battery.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
Names released in fatal Milbank crash
The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is investigating a deadly worksite...
OSHA investigating worksite death in Codington County
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Staffer recalls chaos and wound at key sentencing hearing for Michigan school shooter
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Rock County Fair underway: Best attractions at the fair
AG Jackley releases draft explanation for initiated measure to repeal SD medical marijuana program
Avera Medical Minute: Taking a look at how sleep affects your overall health