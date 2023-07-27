New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016

PORTERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New clues have lead authorities to search a Newton County property for a woman who vanished in 2016.

The Porterdale Police Department and other agencies are conducting an “active investigation” at a large home on South Broad Street related to the disappearance of Morgan Bauer.

In a press conference, police chief Jason Cripps said that the property’s owners are cooperating. Nobody is in custody. Several other jurisdictions are involved, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Newton County coroner.

>> WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

“The search warrant that was issued was based on new information that came to light in this case,” a representative with the department said.

Authorities are searching a home in Porterdale for Morgan Bauer (WANF)

Porterdale police started the investigation at about 8 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

“We request your cooperation and understanding regarding the sensitivity of the matter as we are actively working to gather evidence and pursue leads,” the department said.

19-year-old Bauer originally went missing in February 2016 less than a month after she moved to Gainesville from South Dakota. She worked as a dancer at an adult club called The Top.

WANF’s sister station Dakota News Now reported that Bauer was last seen at a gas station. Her phone’s last known location was in Yellow River Park — less than a mile away from the property police are currently investigating.

RELATED: Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.