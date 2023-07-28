2023 will be a character test for the Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - With a top ten offense, and bottom ten defense last season, the knock on the Minnesota Vikings was that they weren’t as good as their 13-4 record indicated. And, judging by the way they handled the offseason, management agreed, making wholesale changes to the offense and defense.

“We knew we had to improve this year. So during OTA’s and now during camp we know that, okay, every little thing matters because that’s what last season came down to. In the playoff game it was a one possession game and we didn’t get it done on defense and, really, overall as a team we didn’t get it done.” Vikings DB Cam Bynum said.

Defense is getting the biggest makeover, going younger with several salary cap cuts, and moving from Ed Donatell to Brian Flores at defensive coordinator. For some players this is the third straight year learning a new scheme, yet this difference between Donatell and Flores makes it pretty easy to get on board.

“As a defensive guy you inately have an agressive mindset right? So to have a defensive coordinator that aligns with that and understands that, he gives the defense freedom to be run by the players.” Vikings LB Jordan Hicks said.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Preseason Camp.

On offense the last time Minnesota went to training camp without either Dalvin Cook or Adam Thielen was in 2013 in Mankato. Mattison and Addison sounds like a good duo, and they’ll have to be on the field, with rookie first rounder Jordan Addison taking over for Thielen and long time backup runningback Alexander Mattison getting elevated to starter.

“He’ll be just fine. The dude always, always, prepared like he was going to take 30 snaps his whole career. He’s ready to to do that, he’s taken leadership.” Vikings RB CJ Ham said.

“I know they’re hungry and they’re going to show what they can do on Sunday. They’re just progressing, getting better every week, every day, and we’re excited to have them on our side.” Vikings TE TJ Hockenson said.

And there’s no shortage of firepower around them.

“It was just like when I came in Adam (Thielen) was that person for me that took me under his wing and showed me the ropes and taught me how to be a professional. That’s that role that I’m playing with him (Addison).” Jefferson said.

Minnesota Vikings 2023 Preseason Camp.

For all the change last offseason there could be even more in store depending on how this year progresses. After all Kirk Cousins and Harrison Smith will each turn 35 by season’s end, and Justin Jefferson is in line for a large pay day with a contract extension. Kevin O’Connell set the bar very high in his first season as head coach. Now he’s got to figure out how to exceed it in 2023.

