3 SculptureWalk pieces awarded ‘best of show’

Three sculptures in the downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk have won “best of show” honors.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The pieces in the exhibition were judged on artistic merit and creativity.

“Happy Family” by Gedion Nyanhongo earned top sculpture and $3,000.

“Current Sequence” by Jacob Burmood earned second place and $2,000.

“The Morass” by Jennifer Cannon received third place and $1,000.

The winning artists get a cash award thanks to a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.

Appplications for the 2024 exhibit will open soon.

Voting for this year’s People’s Choice Award is open through Sept. 30.

