3 SculptureWalk pieces awarded ‘best of show’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three sculptures in the downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk have won “best of show” honors.

The pieces in the exhibition were judged on artistic merit and creativity.

“Happy Family” by Gedion Nyanhongo earned top sculpture and $3,000.

“Happy Family” by Gedion Nyanhongo (Sioux Falls SculptureWalk)

“Current Sequence” by Jacob Burmood earned second place and $2,000.

“Current Sequence” by Jacob Burmood (Sioux Falls SculptureWalk)

“The Morass” by Jennifer Cannon received third place and $1,000.

The winning artists get a cash award thanks to a gift from the Scoular Family Trust.

Appplications for the 2024 exhibit will open soon.

Voting for this year’s People’s Choice Award is open through Sept. 30.

