Barth, Sioux Falls walks-off Fargo-Moorhead in extra innings

Jordan Barth delivered a two-out, two-run walk-off homerun as the Canaries defeated Fargo-Moorhead 7-5.
By Cooper Seamer and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jordan Barth delivered a two-out, two-run walkoff homerun on Thursday as the Canaries defeated Fargo-Moorhead 7-5 in ten innings.

The RedHawks scored twice in the second inning but the Birds grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth on a grand slam from Hunter Clanin.

Jabari Henry ripped a solo shot to open the sixth inning but Fargo-Moorhead evened things up with three runs in their half of the eighth. The tie held until Barth’s two-run blast in the bottom of the tenth.

Barth, Clanin and Henry each finished with two hits to lead the Canaries, who improve to 30-36 and sit just two games out of playoff position. The Birds continue their homestand with a matchup against Lake Country Friday at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.

