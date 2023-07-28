‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds for Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flyboy Donuts and the South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch-Run are teaming up to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Officers were on top of the roof of two Flyboy Donuts locations on Friday for the “Cops on Donut Shops” event.

“I am a part of the community outreach team, it’s a new thing. This is what we are all about, we are just engaging with the community, trying to socialize, and promote good relationships with the department and the community,” said Mauricio Marquez from the SFPD.

They collected donations from customers while on the roof with all proceeds going directly to Special Olympics South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.