Day three of State “A” Legion Tournament features first upset

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It took until the late game on the third day of the State “A” Tournament, but the Senior Legion tournament in Yankton finally saw it’s first upset.

Harrisburg Gold beat Sioux Falls East 3-2 in the final game of the undefeated bracket, as the second seeded Tigers beat first-seeded Post 15 East. Noah Boschee took the lead for Harrisburg in the bottom of the sixth inning on a 2 RBI double, where they would hold off Sioux Falls East with one half-inning left.

In the morning game at Riverside Park, Brookings Post 74 routed Renner Post 307 13-2 to stay alive in the tournament. Brookings held the lead the entire game, allowing Renner to get within two runs before running away with the game.

The in early evening game, hosts Yankton Post 12 took advantage of the home crowd to send Rapid City Post 22 home with a 6-2 victory.

Because of tournament rules preventing teams from playing each other again on the fourth day of action, Sioux Falls East will play Yankton in the early game of the day scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg Gold and Brookings will play in the late game, scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The winner of Sioux Falls East and Yankton will play in the first available game on Saturday. If Brookings would beat Harrisburg Gold, the final Post 45 team remaining would advance to a scheduled second game after Brookings would play the winner of Sioux Falls East and Yankton. If Harrisburg Gold wins, Brookings is eliminated and Harrisburg would play the winner of Sioux Falls East and Yankton, who would need to beat Post 45 twice to win the tournament.

