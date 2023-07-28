Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending. The report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer prices that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve fell last month to its lowest level since March 2021, the latest sign that inflation in the United States is steadily cooling from its once-painful highs.

Prices rose just 3% in June from 12 months earlier, down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% from May to June, up slightly from 0.1% the previous month.

Last month’s sharp slowdown in year-over-year inflation largely reflected falling gas prices, as well as milder increases in grocery costs.

Still, a measure of “core” prices, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, remained elevated even though it also eased last month. Those still-high underlying inflation pressures are a key reason why the Fed raised its short-term interest rate Wednesday to a 22-year high.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department also showed that Americans’ willingness to keep spending, despite two years of high inflation and 11 Fed rate hikes over 17 months, remains a powerful driver of the economy. Consumer spending rose 0.5% from May to June, up from 0.2% the previous month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Active Porterdale Police Investigation
New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

Latest News

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
The record-breaking heat wave scorching Arizona is also scorching the state's famous saguaro...
Cacti are scorching in prolonged heat wave