Habitat for Humanity celebrates completion of 3 new homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three families will soon get brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

On Friday, the organization held a dedication for three new homes in the Millard Acres Development. Future Habitat homeowners spend 12 to 18 months in the homeownership program.

During that time, they take classes, learn about paying their mortgage and work alongside volunteers and staff building Habitat houses.

“It’s a life-changing experience for these three families,” said Seth Peterson, the Board President for Habitat for Humanity. “Getting to see three of them move in at the same time and grow up together and live in this community together. It’s really exciting to see three of them happening at one time.”

Habitat for Humanity partnered with the City of Sioux Falls to secure land in northeastern Sioux Falls for the Millard Acres Development in 2020. Ten units have been completed so far, with 26 total units planned.

