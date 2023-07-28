Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Light the Night fundraiser back in Sioux Falls Sept. 30

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual fundraiser bringing awareness and recognizing those with blood cancers returns this fall.

Monique Johnson and Deon Carriere joined Dakota News Now to talk about Light the Night, happening at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on Sept. 30.

Schedule of Events

• 5:30 p.m. Festival Area Opens

• 7:30 p.m. Survivor Photo

• 7:45 p.m. Ceremony

• 8 p.m. Walk Begins (1 mile)

• 8:45 p.m. Fireworks

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Active Porterdale Police Investigation
New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

Latest News

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department reported that no one was injured after they responded to an...
No injuries reported in Vermillion house fire
The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.
SD Supreme Court: Lie detector tests too faulty to influence criminal sentencing
Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to the Coast next year for a stop on his “Standing...
Tim McGraw coming to Sioux Falls