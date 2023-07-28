Light the Night fundraiser back in Sioux Falls Sept. 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual fundraiser bringing awareness and recognizing those with blood cancers returns this fall.

Monique Johnson and Deon Carriere joined Dakota News Now to talk about Light the Night, happening at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on Sept. 30.

Schedule of Events

• 5:30 p.m. Festival Area Opens

• 7:30 p.m. Survivor Photo

• 7:45 p.m. Ceremony

• 8 p.m. Walk Begins (1 mile)

• 8:45 p.m. Fireworks

