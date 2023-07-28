No injuries reported in Vermillion house fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department reported that no one was injured after they responded to an activated smoke detector at a home in Vermillion on Friday morning.

Units were dispatched around 9:50 a.m. to a one-story building on West Broadway Street in Vermillion. All occupants had evacuated and there were no signs of a fire when units first arrived.

Personnel entered the home and found an odor of smoke, then utilized thermal cameras to locate excessive heat coming from the attic and bedroom. The fire was located and extinguished by 10:22 a.m. Units stayed on the scene for two hours and determined the fire was accidental, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department, Vermillion Police Department, Vermillion Light and Power Department, Vermillion Code of Enforcement, and Clay County Sheriff’s Office all had units on the scene.

