Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes newborn red panda cub

A red panda in the wild. The Oklahoma City Zoo said a red panda cub was born in July.
A red panda in the wild. The Oklahoma City Zoo said a red panda cub was born in July.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo on Thursday announced the birth of a red panda cub.

In a release, the zoo said the male cub was born healthy on July 20 at the zoo’s red panda habitat.

The cub’s parents included 4-year-old first-time mother Khyana and 8-year-old father, Benjamin.

The red pandas’ caretakers said Khyana is properly grooming and nursing the newborn cub, and both animals are in good health.

A zoo representative said the pair are doing well behind the scenes, but it is not yet known when they will be in public view.

The zoo said Benjamin was transferred to the zoo from The Cape May County Park & Zoo in 2021. Khyana was born at the zoo’s Sanctuary Asia habitat in June 2019.

Red pandas are an endangered species native to forests bordering China, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan, according to the zoo.

Despite sharing similar names, red pandas are not related to giant pandas and were actually discovered 50 years before the popular black and white panda bears were discovered in 1825.

The habitat of red pandas is severely threatened by deforestation, and the population of the species continues to decline with only an estimated 10,000 remaining in the wild.

