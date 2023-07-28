One More Hot Day for Some

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another Excessive Heat Warning and another Heat Advisory that will be in effect south of Sioux Falls starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Minnehaha County is not included in any of this, but Lincoln County is. Feels-like temperatures this afternoon in the Yankton area could be around 110°! Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated again today! Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the mid 90s in the south.

We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for some thunderstorms to bubble up this afternoon and evening, especially in southeastern parts of the region. There’s an enhanced risk of severe weather from Sioux Falls to the east. That’s a 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale! Main threats with any storms that develop later today will be for some very strong wind gusts and the potential for golf ball-sized or larger hail to fall. Make sure you’re staying up to date on the forecast later today, especially if you have any outdoor plans!

This weekend is looking a lot nicer. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s. We’ll warm up a few more degrees on Sunday to the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine in the eastern parts of the area, but some isolated storm chances will linger in the western part of the state.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are also looking more pleasant! Highs will stay in the 80s and it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. We’ll see slight chances for rain return to the forecast by that next weekend.

