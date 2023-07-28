Pours at 4:00: Thriving Worthington brewery embraces town’s history

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - When starting a business, entrepreneurs are often intentional about selecting a name for their venture.

That’s just what the owners of Forbidden Barrel Brewing Company in southwest Minnesota did, using the town’s history and a story that dates back to 1872.

“For the very first Fourth of July, Worthington was a temperance town. One of the temperance people in Tallinn had busted open a barrel — Professor Humiston was his name — some settlers had brought out to celebrate the Fourth of July. Well, they didn’t take too well to that, and so they marched down and got another keg of beer. They took the other keg of beer that he had busted open, and they dug a hole and buried it in his front yard, placed the new barrel on top of where they had just buried that barrel of beer. They proceeded to stand around and guard the barrel so he couldn’t bust it open, and they invited everybody out to have a party on Professor Humiston’s lawn — that’s where we got the name from.”

“The deciding factor for us to open up was the previous four or five years before that, we had been having Oktoberfest celebrations out of our house, where I’d brew a bunch of beer, and then we’d invite the Homebrew Club out of Marshall to come down, and they would serve some of their beer at it, as well. It got to the point where my wife said my hobby was getting too expensive to just have these parties, so we either had to quit having the parties or go into the business full-time. So I made the decision to go full-time.”

“We’ve had great customer support, both locally and regionally. We had opened just six months prior to COVID. And in Minnesota, for a period of time, for about 14 months, we were either reduced capacity or no capacity, and we had to sell beer out of our windows that we have in here. That’s the only thing that kept us going during that time was the support of the community, and we were very blessed to have a community that was able to support us during that time.”

“A brewpub is meant for people to come in, set their phones down on a table, put them in their pockets or whatever, sit down and have conversations — learn about their friends, their families, their neighbors. That’s what a brewpub has been for hundreds of years — for people in the community to just come down and share ideas and thoughts, get acquainted with your neighbors. I think that that’s been something that we’ve been somewhat successful with, and we just keep on continuing to try to promote that.”

