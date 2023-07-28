Avera Medical Minute
Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18.

But event vendors have reportedly been told the ceremony will not air on that date.

SAG-AFTRA joins WGA in strike against Hollywood Studios. (CNN, CNBC, KABC)

This comes as Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2.

Nearly all remaining productions stopped after SAG-AFTRA began a strike on July 14, marking the first time Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy deferred to Fox when asked for comment.

Fox declined to comment on the matter.

The unions representing the striking writers and actors have not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

