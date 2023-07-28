Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner
DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names are gathering Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.
The 2023 Lincoln Dinner gets underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier.
Speakers will be allotted 10 minutes to address the gathering. The list includes all Republican candidates except one: Chris Christie won’t be attending.
Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are slated to attend; as are governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.
The program is expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.
