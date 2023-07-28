Rock County Fair underway in Luverne

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - As the summer starts to wind down, many county fairs are ramping up. Meteorologist Lexie Merley was at the Rock County Fair on Thursday to get a preview of this weekend’s festivities.

The Rock County Fair is hosted each year by the Rock County Agricultural Society and runs through Saturday evening.

You can find a schedule of events at RockCountyFair.org/daily-events.

Lexie spoke with Fair President Lee Sells about what’s on the schedule for the weekend.

Theresa Raak from the Rock County Dairy Association spoke with Lexie about the different dairy products offered throughout the weekend.

Lexie took time to speak with some kids involved in 4-H who are taking part in the fair festivities this weekend.

Lexie spoke with Peyton Hamilton from Midwest Rides about the best attractions at the Rock County Fair.

