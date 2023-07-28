Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rock County Fair underway in Luverne

The Rock County Fair runs through Saturday evening, you can find a schedule of events at...
The Rock County Fair runs through Saturday evening, you can find a schedule of events at RockCountyFair.org/daily-events.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - As the summer starts to wind down, many county fairs are ramping up. Meteorologist Lexie Merley was at the Rock County Fair on Thursday to get a preview of this weekend’s festivities.

The Rock County Fair is hosted each year by the Rock County Agricultural Society and runs through Saturday evening.

You can find a schedule of events at RockCountyFair.org/daily-events.

Lexie spoke with Fair President Lee Sells about what’s on the schedule for the weekend.

Theresa Raak from the Rock County Dairy Association spoke with Lexie about the different dairy products offered throughout the weekend.

Lexie took time to speak with some kids involved in 4-H who are taking part in the fair festivities this weekend.

Lexie spoke with Peyton Hamilton from Midwest Rides about the best attractions at the Rock County Fair.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Milbank on Saturday...
Names released in fatal Milbank crash

Latest News

More than 100 kids across the state got their hands dirty while learning about agriculture and...
Farmers Union holds camp to teach kids about agriculture
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
Beating the summer heat has been nearly impossible in recent days, no matter where you were at....
Can’t handle the heat? Then stay out of the kitchen
Can’t handle the heat? Then stay out of the kitchen