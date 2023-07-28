SDSU’s connection to Sioux Falls Airshow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An F16 known as “Venom” is part of the Viper Demonstration at the Sioux Falls Air Show. The lone pilot of the plane is South Dakota State University graduate Captain Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler.

“It’s one of the most versatile airplanes out there at this air show,” Staff SGT. David Dantonini said, “The jet weighs 27,000 pounds with 30,000 pounds of thrust.”

“The word I use to describe the demonstration specifically is violent,” Capt. Fiedler said, “I get tossed around a lot and I’m pulling up to nine times the force of gravity over 15 times.”

The plane is a sight to behold and even more spectacular to see in person, but the person in the cockpit is what’s truly amazing.

”Being here in uniform, bringing my little piece of the world, which is the Air Force, to basically my hometown now; the worlds are colliding,” Capt. Fiedler said.

Fielder was also on SDSU’s campus Wednesday talking to the graduates of the High Flight Academy.

“Which is a flight scholarship that the Air Force offers for young adults, and they pay for their flight training up to 15 hours,” Capt. Fiedler said.

Fielder received a similar scholarship when she was 16 years old, which is how she started flying, which led to being a student and instructor in the SDSU aviation program.

”I could put myself in their seats and in their shoes and that’s why this whole experience is surreal to me because when I was flying in Venom coming into Sioux Falls, and I can’t tell you how many times I flew to Sioux Falls in a Cessna from Brookings,” Capt. Fiedler said.

It’s been a full-circle life experience that took her through the skies, across the globe, and back to South Dakota. Even with all she’s accomplished “Rebel” says she doesn’t feel like an inspiration, but rather a representation of where hard work can take you.

“I’m so proud to be an SDSU alum and now I hope SDSU can be proud that I’m their alumni when they see me flying this weekend,” Capt. Fiedler said.

The Sioux Falls Airshow start times are weather dependent, stay with Dakota News Now for any updates.

