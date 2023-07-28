Sioux Falls Airshow takes flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Airshow returns this weekend, and excitement is sky high.

“The show starts tomorrow and on Sunday. It’s been a long-standing tradition to have it be free, so there’s no admission to get to the air show, thanks to the sponsors that help us out on that end, and of course support from the Air National Guard 114 fighter wing. It’s just a good opportunity to provide free entertainment for a weekend, inspire maybe some new aviators and just come out and enjoy some incredible jet flying,” said Loren McManus.

The South Dakota Air National Guard is excited to host this event.

“It’s very important because it’s rare that we let this many people on base, and it’s a way for us to show what we’re able to do,” said Duane Duimstra. “We have been in Sioux Falls for over 77 years, and we have been flying fighter jets since the beginning. Honestly, it’s more of a thank-you to the community — come see what we can do and continue to support the Air National Guard.”

The Sioux Falls community loves this event, and the atmosphere shows it.

“The atmosphere here is always exciting,” said McManus. “We have a lot of things that happen on the ground for those who come to enjoy it. Kids are especially excited — we have some inflatables, and we have other hands-on activities that they can take part in. But you know, you have an opportunity to get up close to some aircraft that maybe you have seen fly before or seen pictures of, and you can actually get up and talk to the pilots about the aircraft, learn more about it. So it’s really more of a festival atmosphere.”

The spectacle in the sky is this Saturday and Sunday. Check it out for a fun, free, family-friendly event!

