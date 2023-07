SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country singer Tim McGraw has announced plans for his 2024 tour, and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will be one of the stops.

McGraw will perform in Sioux Falls on June 6 next summer, with Carly Pearce opening the show.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 4.

To see the complete tour schedule, visit timmcgraw.com/tour-2024.

