Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified

(Watertown Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have identified the man who died after a worksite accident near Watertown on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 600 block of 31st St.

47-year-old Quinton Kramer was hit by the bucket of an excavator. He was working in a gravel pit at the time.

Medical professionals attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

Kramer was taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

Funeral services will be Aug. 5 at Cornerstone Church in Watertown.

Kramer’s burial will be at the Dickey Cemetery in Dickey, North Dakota, at a later date.

