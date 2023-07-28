Avera Medical Minute
What’s next for Sanford, Fairview after merger falls apart?

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There had been speculation for some time on whether the planned merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview would make it to completion and Thursday’s announcement from Sanford’s CEO confirmed the deal is off.

The plans for both Sanford and Fairview to become one began ten years ago with a failed attempt. The second try officially came to an end on Thursday. Consultant for Sumption & Wyland, Michael Wyland, described talking to a Sanford executive just days ago.

“But there were people inside the house that were still expecting it to happen as recently as this week,” Wyland explained.

The strong stand from the University of Minnesota was part of the resistance. Sanford President and CEO Bill Gassen said the university was not the only entity intervening, saying other Minnesota stakeholders were not supportive.

“It was just too high a hill to climb, particularly after the legislature had passed the bill requiring additional due diligence on the part of the Commissioner of Health and the Attorney General on anything having to do with a merger,” Wyland said.

How will this affect Sanford?

“They will be okay financially,” Wyland explained. “They are not making as much money now as they have traditionally, they’re not reaching their own desired targets.”

Things are not looking as well in Minnesota.

“Fairview, on the other hand, is losing more than a million dollars a day,” Wyland said.

There are more options for Sanford’s Future.

“Bill Gassen, who’s the CEO of Sanford Health, was interviewed a couple of years ago, talking about how he did not see Sanford expanding or merging elsewhere, with the possible exception of western South Dakota,” Wyland said.

Monument Health could benefit from a merger.

“They have the worst rating right now from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” explained Wyland. “Out of a five-star rating, they are a one-star rated hospital in rapid city. (Sanford) have an opportunity, to put it bluntly, to stay home and do a good job.”

