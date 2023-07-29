Avera Medical Minute
Canaries win slugfest with Lake Country

By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hunter Clanin hit a grand slam for the second consecutive night to help the Canaries defeat Lake Country 17-12 on Friday.

The DockHounds opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the top of the first but Darnell Sweeney mashed a three-run shot in the bottom half to put Sioux Falls in front for good.

The Birds added two more runs in the second frame via two RBI fielder’s choices and a Jabari Henry double. Clanin gave Sioux Falls an 8-1 lead with a two-run inside the park homerun in the third inning.

Lake Country responded with three runs in the top of the fourth but that’s as close as the game would get the rest of the way.

The Canaries scored six times in the sixth inning as Sweeney drew a bases loaded walk and Trevor Achenbach was hit by a pitch before Clanin’s grand slam.

Achenbach added a two-run triple in the seventh inning and Jordan Barth delivered an RBI single in the eighth to help the Birds hold off a late DockHounds rally.

Clanin and Welington Dotel each finished with three hits to lead five Canaries with multiple hits. The Canaries, winners of three in a row, are now 31-36 and are just two games out of playoff position. The homestand continues when the two teams meet Saturday at 5:35pm.

