Four Winds Music and Art Festival underway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Four Winds Music and Art Festival kicked off on Friday night at the Icon Lounge, Club David, and Full Circle Book Co-op and runs through Sunday. The festival features over 50 local musical acts as well as the 605 Art Show.

Founder Corey Church from Nice Enough Entertainment joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect from the remainder of the festival.

Tickets are available at the door and music starts up at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Icon Lounge.

