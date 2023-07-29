More comfort and chemistry with Vikings for TJ Hockenson

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - As the Minnesota Vikings begin training camp they’ve got a new, or in this case old, weapon at training camp this year on the offense in tight end TJ Hockenson who should play an even bigger role in the offense this year.

It’s his first training camp with the Vikings after being traded by the Lions halfway through last season. In ten games for Minnesota the former Iowa Hawkeye hauled in 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

With a full offseason under his belt in Minnesota, Hockenson has developed better chemistry with Kirk Cousins and is even more comfortable in the Vikings’ system.

