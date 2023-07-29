Avera Medical Minute
More comfort and chemistry with Vikings for TJ Hockenson

Former Iowa Hawkeye settled in after full offseason in Minnesota following trade from Detroit
Full offseason with Minnesota further builds chemistry
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - As the Minnesota Vikings begin training camp they’ve got a new, or in this case old, weapon at training camp this year on the offense in tight end TJ Hockenson who should play an even bigger role in the offense this year.

It’s his first training camp with the Vikings after being traded by the Lions halfway through last season. In ten games for Minnesota the former Iowa Hawkeye hauled in 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

With a full offseason under his belt in Minnesota, Hockenson has developed better chemistry with Kirk Cousins and is even more comfortable in the Vikings’ system.

