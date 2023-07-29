Avera Medical Minute
New Brookings interchange on 20th Street opens

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traffic flow from the interstate into the city of Brookings got a little easier on Saturday when the I-29 interchange at 20th Street finally opened.

Construction on the project began in the spring of last year. Motorists should still be aware that it will remain a work zone with a 65-mile-per-hour speed limit until the permanent signs are installed.

The project has been in discussion for more than 20 years and in total cost more than $15 million.

