Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash

On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a motorcycle vs car crash at the intersection of East 10th Street and South Reid Ave.(WBRC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a motorcycle vs car crash at the intersection of East 10th Street and South Reid Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound against the flow of traffic on the East 10th Street viaduct when a red sedan traveling westbound on East 10th Street collided with the motorcycle.

Traffic was rerouted in the area, and the investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is ongoing.

Names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
The work day got turned upside down on Thursday when an unidentified man left a dog in front of...
Dog left in front of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls
Brookings PD: Charges pending for woman whose dog died in hot car
The Cattitude Café offering coffee & kitten cuddles
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to run the most transparent administration in state...
Gov. Noem’s claims of transparency called into question
Country artist Ian Flanigan performing at the Levitt on Saturday
Country artist Ian Flanigan performing at the Levitt on Saturday
Country artist Ian Flanigan performing at the Levitt on Saturday
Country artist Ian Flanigan performing at the Levitt on Saturday
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley