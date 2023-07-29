One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a motorcycle vs car crash at the intersection of East 10th Street and South Reid Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound against the flow of traffic on the East 10th Street viaduct when a red sedan traveling westbound on East 10th Street collided with the motorcycle.

Traffic was rerouted in the area, and the investigation by the Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is ongoing.

Names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.