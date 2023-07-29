Over 400 people attend annual Jakob Hohm Off-Road Adventures

WILLOW LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the seventh straight year, the small town of Willow Lake in Clark County came together in a big way to show their support after a family lost their nine-year-old son.

Jakob Hohm came home from school one day, and the next, he unexpectedly passed away. Since then, Jakob Hohm Off-Road Adventures was formed and more than 400 people registered for an ATV ride that took place at noon on Saturday.

Hundreds of items also poured in from community members for an auction with proceeds going toward families that went through the same tragedy.

“Jakob had a big love for adventure and being outside riding snowmobiles and ATVs and razors, and we had just gotten one right before he had passed away,” said Jakob’s mother, Colleen. “We wanted to just keep his memory alive of helping other people because he really liked to be a friend to everyone he met and he had a heart of gold.”

Last year, the event was able to raise more than $70,000 and the organizers are optimistic that it will only continue to grow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.