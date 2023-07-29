Protest held against South Dakota’s gender-affirming care ban going into effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, a gathering was held at Van Eps Park in downtown Sioux Falls to protest the passing of House Bill 1080, which went into effect on July 1 and prohibits certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients.

Speakers and protestors gathered and marched along Minnesota Avenue for about two hours.

One parent of a transgender child spoke with us about having to now travel to Minnesota for her child to receive gender-affirming care.

“It was not only to find a new doctor in Minnesota, it’s dealing with the waitlists,” Elizabeth Broekemeier said. “There are some waitlists that are six to nine months long in order to see a provider in Minnesota that does gender-affirming care for youth.”

Broekemeier said if she isn’t able to find a provider to continue the dosage for her son, they will lose care and medication.

