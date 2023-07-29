Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg & Brookings advance to State A Legion Championship Saturday

East ousts host Yankton 8-0, Brookings hands Harrisburg first loss 12-9 in extra innings
Harrisburg, Brookings and Sioux Falls East advance to championship Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three will be company in the championship of the 2023 South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

Heading into Championship Saturday three teams all have one loss and will compete for the title and trip to the Central Plains Regional after a wild Friday night of semifinals at Riverside Park in Yankton.

Click on the video viewer to see Friday’s highlights featuring:

-Sioux Falls East dominating host Yankton 8-0

-Brookings handing Harrisburg their first loss 12-9 in extra innings

With those results Sioux Falls East and Brookings will face first on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM. The winner of that game will immediately face Harrisburg (estimated time about 2:00 PM) for the championship.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem visited Falls Park in Sioux Falls Thursday morning to make an announcement...
Noem announces partnership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR car
Authorities investigating Newton County property in connection to 2016 missing woman.
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
A 31-year-old chiropractor who often works with student-athletes in Hartford, South Dakota, was...
UPDATE: Charges updated for Hartford chiropractor
Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
Active Porterdale Police Investigation
New development made in 2016 case of missing Aberdeen girl

Latest News

Redfield Hosting 2023 State B Legion Baseball Tournament
State B Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off in Redfield
Kirk Cousins passes to TJ Hockenson in Vikings Training Camp
More comfort and chemistry with Vikings for TJ Hockenson
Canaries' Darnell Sweeney & Jabari Henry celebrate a homerun
Canaries win slugfest with Lake Country
It took until the late game on the third day of the State “A” Tournament, but the Senior Legion...
Day three of State “A” Legion Tournament features first upset