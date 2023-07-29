Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg & Brookings advance to State A Legion Championship Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three will be company in the championship of the 2023 South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament.

Heading into Championship Saturday three teams all have one loss and will compete for the title and trip to the Central Plains Regional after a wild Friday night of semifinals at Riverside Park in Yankton.

Click on the video viewer to see Friday’s highlights featuring:

-Sioux Falls East dominating host Yankton 8-0

-Brookings handing Harrisburg their first loss 12-9 in extra innings

With those results Sioux Falls East and Brookings will face first on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM. The winner of that game will immediately face Harrisburg (estimated time about 2:00 PM) for the championship.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.