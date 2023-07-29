Sioux Falls fireman honored as Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls family got the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday when the Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero Flight took off at the Sioux Falls Airport.

The US Air Force Demonstration Squadron, or the Thunderbirds, is an elite group. One man was given the chance to ride with the Thunderbirds while his family cheered him on up close.

Pride, precision, and professionalism, as performed in F-16 fighter jets. Few get to experience the ride firsthand, which is why they reserve that honor for heroes in the community.

Mike Murphy was nominated as this year’s hometown hero. Mike is a battalion chief with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He’s also the CEO of the Sioux Falls YMCA and director of the Leif Ericson Day Camp.

When Murphy was informed that he was nominated as a hometown hero, he said that he was surprised and honored by the recognition and the experience.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To get a chance to fly with the Thunderbirds is just something I never ever could have imagined I would get to do,” Mike said.

His family is proud of his hard work and they got a front-row seat to the air show run-through.

“When he called and said ‘Believe it or not, I’ve been selected to fly with the Thunderbirds’ and we said ‘Really?’ It was kind of that disbelief,” said Mike’s father, Patrick. “When you think of so many people that could have been picked, but for him to be recognized I think is just super awesome. He’s devoted himself to helping mankind. Maybe he’s not in the military, but he’s still doing a lot of things that risk his life.”

Mike’s father knows a thing or two about putting his life on the line with his own military service. Mike comes from a line of men who served their country and now he serves in a different way, but still just as important.

Patrick wasn’t sure just how much, if at all, his military service left an impression on his son, but he’s proud of the man Mike has become regardless.

“I think it’s just one of those things that I think he felt that there was something that he could contribute to and if it wasn’t through the military, it might be through another avenue,” Patrick explained. “In his case, it was as a firefighter. From my standpoint, I’ve been blessed. I was lucky to survive Vietnam, I was lucky to find a wonderful wife, and I’ve been blessed with three wonderful children as well as six grandchildren. I couldn’t have asked for a better life and Mike just is another compliment to the whole endeavor.”

Much of Mike’s family was in attendance and even some of the other firefighters made their way to support him.

“It was such a great experience for me, but then to have friends and family and coworkers that were able to share it with me just made it that much more special,” Mike said.

During the flight, Mike got a unique perspective of the air show from above the other Thunderbirds. Both Mike and his family and the Thunderbirds left with mutual respect for what they do.

“It was an amazing experience to be with the team and to see how they prepare for this performance and the amount of detail and preparation that goes into this is just unbelievable,” Mike expressed. “They’re just such a professional team.”

It took a lot of preparation for the flight, both physically and mentally, but it was a success.

