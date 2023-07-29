The South Dakota Chislic Festival Returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chislic festival has returned, and people are coming from all over to experience it.

Freeman, South Dakota has been home to the South Dakota Chislic festival for 7 years now, and they have watched as it has grown in popularity.

Board President Andrea Bear said, “We expected maybe about 1,500 people to show up to that first party, and thousands more showed up completely overwhelming us. But then we knew that we were on to a great idea. So we officially formed a board, and an organization and started planning for the next year, the next year was incredible. Went off without a hitch. And every year we keep building and getting better.”

The interest in the Chislic Festival hasn’t just grown within South Dakota, but all over the United States and beyond, and some are ready to make this a tradition.

“We’re from Germantown, WI and we came to the Chislic Festival. We just found out about it, and I’m a meat glutton so I wanted to try it. It could be. I mean this is really good and this could be a recurring thing.” said festival attendee Jeff Goesch

Sharing the love for a food item that is so ingrained in our state, is why the board members love to put the festival on... year after year.

“It’s just so much a part of who we are. To see that spreading to the neighboring communities, and everybody coming from all over the state, and all over the united states and beyond to come to be a part of the family and celebrate with us today is just the most overwhelming and incredible feeling that I think any of the board members could ever have.” Bear expressed.

The Chislic festival has become an integral part of our state’s history, and it’s a great way to celebrate great food.

