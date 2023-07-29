State B Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off in Redfield

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2023 South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament wraps up in Yankton the State B Legion Baseball Tournament ramps up in Refield.

Action began on Friday with four games. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Dell Rapids 2-1 victory over Platte-Geddes

-Clark/Willow Lake’s 5-4 win against Castlewood

-Salem-Montrose-Canova ripping Tabor 15-2

-Host Redfield rolling over Elk Point-Jefferson 14-4

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.