State B Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off in Redfield
Dell Rapids, Clark/Willow Lake, Salem-Montrose-Canova & host Redfield win openers
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2023 South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament wraps up in Yankton the State B Legion Baseball Tournament ramps up in Refield.
Action began on Friday with four games. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Dell Rapids 2-1 victory over Platte-Geddes
-Clark/Willow Lake’s 5-4 win against Castlewood
-Salem-Montrose-Canova ripping Tabor 15-2
-Host Redfield rolling over Elk Point-Jefferson 14-4
