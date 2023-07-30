Avera Medical Minute
Brookings edges Sioux Falls East to reach State A Legion Championship

Bandits win 4-3 and will play for second ever Legion title
Bandits win 4-3 to reach state title game
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Bandits will play for the second State A Legion Baseball Championship in program history after a nervy, nailbiting 4-3 victory over Sioux Falls East on Saturday morning at the State A Tournament in Yankton.

Sioux Falls East struck quickly in the first with an RBI single from Myles Rees and an RBI sac fly from Andrew Glovich to go up 2-0.

That lead held until the third when Brookings rallied for three runs on a Breck Hirschoff RBI groundout, a game-tying triple from Peyton Winghart and a two-out go-ahead single from Justin Cofell. The Bandits added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI double from Nolan Miles to go up 4-2.

East finally go their bats going in their final at-bat. After the first two batters reached Brayden Olson drove a sacrifice fly to right that cut the deficit to 4-3.

The next man for East reached to put the tying run at second and the winning run at first. After a mound visit, though, Brookings starter Austin Clark finished the game by getting back-to-back groundouts to retire the side and send Brookings to the title game in quest of the program’s second championship. The Bandits claimed their lone crown in 2012.

