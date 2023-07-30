Brookings edges Sioux Falls East to reach State A Legion Championship

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Bandits will play for the second State A Legion Baseball Championship in program history after a nervy, nailbiting 4-3 victory over Sioux Falls East on Saturday morning at the State A Tournament in Yankton.

Sioux Falls East struck quickly in the first with an RBI single from Myles Rees and an RBI sac fly from Andrew Glovich to go up 2-0.

That lead held until the third when Brookings rallied for three runs on a Breck Hirschoff RBI groundout, a game-tying triple from Peyton Winghart and a two-out go-ahead single from Justin Cofell. The Bandits added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI double from Nolan Miles to go up 4-2.

East finally go their bats going in their final at-bat. After the first two batters reached Brayden Olson drove a sacrifice fly to right that cut the deficit to 4-3.

The next man for East reached to put the tying run at second and the winning run at first. After a mound visit, though, Brookings starter Austin Clark finished the game by getting back-to-back groundouts to retire the side and send Brookings to the title game in quest of the program’s second championship. The Bandits claimed their lone crown in 2012.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

