Car and truck meet at Luverne Drive-In raising funds for ‘Carson’s Cause’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A car and truck meet that served as a fundraiser for mental health resources was held at the Luverne Drive-In on Saturday night.

Carson’s Cause” is a foundation whose goal is to normalize discussions about mental health and provide greater access to mental health resources to teens and young adults.

The car meet and the foundation are both in memory of Carson Ehde, who used to help out at the drive-in. Carson took his own life in September 2022 as he was battling with mental illness.

The reason they chose to hold a car meet is because Carson loved his 97′ Chevy Silverado.

“I see a lot of Carson’s friends out here which is so cool to see them out here and remembering him, but also doing something good for the cause and raising money and getting Carson’s Cause out there,” said Gracie Rozenboom, the Luverne Drive-In manager. “With Carson’s Cause, we want it to be like going to a counselor is no different than going to a dentist for a toothache. We just want it to be a very normalized discussion.”

On the big screen at the drive-in, a mental health battle video was played where people sent in pictures of family members that had also lost their life to mental health struggles.

