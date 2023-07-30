CHAMPIONSHIP WALKOFF!! Harrisburg rallies past Brookings to claim first ever Legion state title

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Legion baseball season that began with Harrisburg Post 45 splitting into two teams ended with them on top of Class A for the first time in program history.

Harrisburg’s Gold team rallied from two down against Brookings Post 74 and claimed the 2023 South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Championship on a walkoff single by Coen Cook on Saturday in Yankton.

With the victory Harrisburg will head to the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City. They will face the Minnesota State Champion (who will be determined tomorrow) on Wednesday at 4:00 PM CST.

After Brookings took a wild 12-9 extra inning game over Harrisburg in the Friday night semifinal there figured to be less scoring in the championship with ace pitchers Breck Hirschoff (Brookings) and Eli Kokenge (Harrisburg) on the mound.

Brookings drew first blood in the second with an opposite field two-run double from Nolan Miles in the second inning to go up 2-0.

That lead held until the fourth inning when Harrisburg began to chip away. Jack Riley ripped an RBI single to score Max Carlson to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Two innings later the first three batters for Harrisburg reached base and Post 45 tied the game when Noah Boschee hit into a double play that allowed Carlson to score and knot the game at two.

After Kokenge set Brookings down in order in the seventh Harrisburg got leadoff man Tate Larson aboard to start the bottom of the seventh and advanced him to second on a wild pitch. Cook came up with one out and blasted a Hirschoff pitch to deep left center, narrowly missing a homerun as the ball bounced off the wall. Not that it really mattered to anyone on the Harrisburg side as the walkoff single sparked a mad dash to Cook and dogpile celebration.

Kokenge would be named Tournament MVP after winning two games on the mound.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.