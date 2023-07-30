Dakota Alliance celebrate their national championship
Parade at Yankton Trails Park for 17U girls team
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after winning their first United States Youth Soccer National Championship in Florida, the Dakota Alliance 17-and-under girls team celebrated back home with a parade at Yankton Trails Park.
The title is the latest sign of just how good soccer has gotten in South Dakota and should help drive even more girls toward the sport.
