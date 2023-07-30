Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 18, 2016. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that the network's referring to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the lawsuit filed last October. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that references in news articles or by the network’s hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal lawsuit filed last October in South Florida, claiming the references hurt his reputation and political career. Trump is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in what is his third run for the presidency.

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump, said Friday in his ruling that the former president’s defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. Moreover, it was a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results to Nazi propaganda or Hitler’s genocidal and authoritarian regime, the judge said.

“CNN’s use of the phrase ‘the Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people,” the judge wrote in his decision.

Email messages seeking comment were sent to Trump’s attorneys in South Florida and Washington. Email messages seeking comment also were sent to CNN attorneys in Atlanta and South Florida.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash
Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
Thursday’s announcement from Sanford’s CEO confirmed the deal is off.
What’s next for Sanford, Fairview after merger falls apart?
A Sioux Falls family got the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday when the Thunderbirds’...
Sioux Falls fireman honored as Thunderbirds’ Hometown Hero
Sherri Keenan hopes that Thursday's search will help bring answers as to what happened to her...
Mother hopes to find closure after search in Morgan Bauer case

Latest News

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Bodycam video shows officers pulling a man from a burning car
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
This year was the first time CMS included VA facilities in their yearly Overall Hospital...
Sioux Falls VA receives 5-star CMS quality rating
Residents in Pierre will have one more chance to enjoy the summertime with their community at...
Pierre extends fire hydrant parties one more week