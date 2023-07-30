Four Winds Fest closes out biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Four Winds Music and Art Festival in downtown Sioux Falls wrapped up with one last night of music at the Icon Lounge.

The festival began in 2016 and has grown to become a three-day event with over 50 local musical artists combined with the 605 Art Show.

The music kicked off on Friday at three different locations, Club David, Full Circle Book Co-op, and Icon, with the final band set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“I didn’t expect it to get to where we are, we started with real humble beginnings with a few hundred people. But now, this year it looks like it’s going to end up being at least three to four thousand people from our community getting together to celebrate what makes this town great,” said Four Winds founder, Corey Church.

Thousands of visitors turned out over the course of the weekend, and organizers say it’s a testament to the music community in Sioux Falls.

