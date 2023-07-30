Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lake Country evens series with Canaries

Birds fall 17-2
Sioux Falls loses 17-2
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Country raced out to a 6-0 lead after half an inning and never looked back as they defeated the Canaries 17-2 on Saturday.

Darnell Sweeney and Wyatt Ulrich each delivered RBI singles in the third and fourth innings, respectively, but that’s as close as Sioux Falls would get. The DockHounds added four runs in the sixth inning and scored seven times in their half of the ninth.

Welington Dotel and Ozzie Martinez each finished with two hits as the Canaries dip to 31-37 overall. The Birds will wrap up their six-game homestand Sunday at 12:05pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of fatal Watertown workplace accident identified
The work day got turned upside down on Thursday when an unidentified man left a dog in front of...
Dog left in front of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls
Brookings PD: Charges pending for woman whose dog died in hot car
The Cattitude Café offering coffee & kitten cuddles
On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance crews responded to a call of a...
One dead in central Sioux Falls motorcycle vs. car crash

Latest News

Harrisburg Post 45 celebrates their State A Legion Baseball Championship
CHAMPIONSHIP WALKOFF!! Harrisburg rallies past Brookings to claim first ever Legion state title
Brookings Post 74 scores during their State A Legion Tournament game with Sioux Falls East
Brookings edges Sioux Falls East to reach State A Legion Championship
Dakota Alliance 17U Girls Soccer celebrates their National Championship
Dakota Alliance celebrate their national championship
Sioux Falls East's Myles Rees clubs a three-run homerun at the State Legion Baseball Tournament
Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg & Brookings advance to State A Legion Championship Saturday