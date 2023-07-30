Avera Medical Minute
Last chance to catch the Sioux Falls Airshow on Sunday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Sioux Falls Airshow saw a great turnout on Saturday and the fun starts up again at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Chuck Nelson with the Sioux Falls Airshow joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the event.

The event is free to attend and you can find a schedule of Sunday’s events at SiouxFallsAirshow.com.

