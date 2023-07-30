Pierre extends fire hydrant parties one more week

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents in Pierre will have one more chance to enjoy the summertime with their community at Tuesday’s final fire hydrant party at Devine Park.

The City of Pierre and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department originally had three hydrant parties planned, but two were canceled due to weather. The third, successful party was held on July 25.

“I’m really hoping the weather will cooperate, and we can throw one more party for the community this season,” said Recreation Superintendent Torry Zeller.

The party will be free to attend and will feature water balloons, super soakers, fire hose sprinklers, and popsicles, all starting at 6:00 p.m.

The final fire hydrant party in Pierre will be held on August 1 at Devine Park. (City of Pierre)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.