Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport and Sioux Falls Airshow both confirmed on their social media accounts that Sunday’s airshow has been canceled due to a threat of severe weather starting around 1:00 p.m.

At around 11:50 a.m., shuttles were stopped from all parking lots, and the show was officially canceled around 12:10 p.m. The airport confirmed the cancelation shortly thereafter.

