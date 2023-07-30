Sioux Falls Airshow canceled due to severe weather threat
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport and Sioux Falls Airshow both confirmed on their social media accounts that Sunday’s airshow has been canceled due to a threat of severe weather starting around 1:00 p.m.
At around 11:50 a.m., shuttles were stopped from all parking lots, and the show was officially canceled around 12:10 p.m. The airport confirmed the cancelation shortly thereafter.
